sarah_kaplan

A rally for science drew a big crowd during the American Geophysical Union's meeting in San Francisco in December. "Science guy" Bill Nye will join Mona Hanna-Attisha , the doctor who helped expose lead poisoning in Flint, Mich., and Lydia Villa-Komaroff , a molecular biologist who helped develop the technique for making insulin, in headlining the upcoming March for Science in Washington.

