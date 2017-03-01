Ruth Mott Foundation to host grant in...

Ruth Mott Foundation to host grant information sessions March 8, 16

Staff members will provide updates on the rollout of the Ruth Mott Foundation strategic plan to focus on north Flint and explain north Flint residents' priority areas. Attendees will learn about the types of available grants, eligibility requirements, guidelines and deadlines.

