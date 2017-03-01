Ruth Mott Foundation to host grant information sessions March 8, 16
Staff members will provide updates on the rollout of the Ruth Mott Foundation strategic plan to focus on north Flint and explain north Flint residents' priority areas. Attendees will learn about the types of available grants, eligibility requirements, guidelines and deadlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 27
|Abria Taylor
|98
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC