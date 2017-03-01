Protesters attend free press rally before True/False Festival
Three Columbia residents started a peaceful protest about free press next to the Boone County Courthouse at 8 a.m. Saturday. The organizers talked about what free press means, why they think it matters, what is considered fake news and what's been happening with local journalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|nyy
|20,875
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC