Police search for parents of toddler found walking alone on Flint street

15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Officers received a 911 call around 4 p.m. Monday, March 27, for the boy who appears to be 2-3 years old in the neighborhood of Fleming Road and Mott Avenue, Flint police said. The child is unable to help police find his home or parents.

