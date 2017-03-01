Pipes Stream Poetry in an Interactive...

Pipes Stream Poetry in an Interactive Response to Flint's Water Crisis

Jan Tichy, 'Beyond Streaming: A Sound Mural for Flint,' installation view at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University Lead poisoning can stunt my growth / And mess with my mind / We would like help if you don't mind. Rather than water, words from poet Ken Silas, a student at Carman-Ainsworth High School in Flint, Michigan, flowed through a copper pipe and out of the faucet I'd just turned on, bearing my introduction to Beyond Streaming: A Sound Mural for Flint , conceived by artist Jan Tichy.

