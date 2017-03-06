[PICS] Kevin Mackay's Drivable Cutawa...

[PICS] Kevin Mackay's Drivable Cutaway 1953 Corvette Chassis #003 to be Shown at Amelia Island

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Corvettes

We've been hearing about this project since late last year and we even polled our readers to see if you knew what kind of project car that Corvette Repair Inc's Kevin Mackay would be showing at Amelia Island. Well, the word is out that Kevin is bringing a drivable cutaway 1953 Corvette that was created using the earliest known production 1953 chassis with the #003 serial number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Now_What- 20,876
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) 19 hr Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC