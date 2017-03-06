[PICS] Kevin Mackay's Drivable Cutaway 1953 Corvette Chassis #003 to be Shown at Amelia Island

We've been hearing about this project since late last year and we even polled our readers to see if you knew what kind of project car that Corvette Repair Inc's Kevin Mackay would be showing at Amelia Island. Well, the word is out that Kevin is bringing a drivable cutaway 1953 Corvette that was created using the earliest known production 1953 chassis with the #003 serial number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.