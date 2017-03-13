PechaKucha night in Flint is a "TED t...

PechaKucha night in Flint is a "TED talk for people with a short attention span"

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Organizer David Stanley: "A friend of mine best explained [PechaKucha Night] as saying, 'It's a TED talk for people with a short attention span.' " David Stanley , one of the organizers of the event, joined Stateside to explain what this presentation style is all about.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr WAR ON JESUS 20,902
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... 20 hr o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC