On twerking, joy and acceptance: Tunde Olaniran's SXSW show is a celebration
On paper, what Tunde Olaniran does in his live show should be a well-intentioned trainwreck, derailed by trying to be too much. A socially conscious mash-up of hip-hop, punk, funk and R&B with choreographed dancing and an audience on-stage twerk-off at its close? How could that possibly work? Picture: Before his SXSW Music showcase slot Thursday night at The Sidewinder, two vertical banners are unfurled: "This is a safe space."
