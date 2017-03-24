New McCree Theatre Presents a Gala Reception & World Premiere...

The Board of Directors and Friends of the New McCree Theatre are presenting a Gala Reception and World Premiere Performance of the original musical, A Needle in a Haystack: the Story of the Velvelettes, a tribute to Motown's longest lasting girl group that still performs with all of its original members today. The event will take place at the New McCree Theatre, 2040 W. Carpenter Road, Flint, on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

