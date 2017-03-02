National briefs: Maryland declares op...

National briefs: Maryland declares opioid state of emergency

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday escalated his administration's response to the opioid crisis, declaring a "state of emergency" and committing an additional $50 million over the next five years to beef up enforcement, prevention and treatment services. He signed an executive order calling for the state of emergency, an instrument many jurisdictions use to coordinate anti-opioid and heroin strategies.

