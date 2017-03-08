Multiple grass fires spark up along I...

Multiple grass fires spark up along Interstate 69

10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Crews from multiple Genesee County fire departments helped put out multiple small grass fires along westbound Interstates 69 near Interstate 75. Multiple calls came in around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, March 12, to Genesee County 911 for fires near I-69 and Center Road in Burton, westbound I-69 and Hammerberg Road in Flint, and as far west as Miller Road. Firefighters from Burton, Flint, Mundy Township, and Swartz Creek helped put out pockets of fires along I-69 near Hammerberg Road and west of I-75 before the Bristol Road exit.

