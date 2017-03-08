Multiple grass fires spark up along Interstate 69

Crews from multiple Genesee County fire departments helped put out multiple small grass fires along westbound Interstates 69 near Interstate 75. Multiple calls came in around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, March 12, to Genesee County 911 for fires near I-69 and Center Road in Burton, westbound I-69 and Hammerberg Road in Flint, and as far west as Miller Road. Firefighters from Burton, Flint, Mundy Township, and Swartz Creek helped put out pockets of fires along I-69 near Hammerberg Road and west of I-75 before the Bristol Road exit.

