More than 5,000 Flint-area cases of flu, flu-like diseases reported
Genesee County saw 73 cases of Influenza the for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 25, and 279 cases year-to-date, according to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. An additional 4,887 cases of flu-like diseases were reported year-to-date in the county.
