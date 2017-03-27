Michigan pastor who used faith to tri...

Michigan pastor who used faith to trick people out of millions of dollars faces fraud charges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Thursday it is pursuing fraud charges against a pastor based in Flint, Michigan who stands accused of exploiting members of the church, retirees, and auto-workers who have been laid off. According to a statement released by SEC , 59-year-old Pastor Larry Holley used faith-based rhetoric to mislead individuals into investing in what they thought was a "successful" real estate business.

