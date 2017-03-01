MDHHS Director pushing McLaren Flint ...

MDHHS Director pushing McLaren Flint on Legionnaire's issue

Nick Lyon, head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has written a letter to McLaren Hospital in Flint, demanding it provide more information on efforts to respond to hospital-acquired Legionnaire's disease, a severe form of pneumonia. A major outbreak of Legionnaire's was linked to McLaren Hospital in 2014 and 2015, and two more hospital-acquired cases occurred at the hospital in late 2016.

