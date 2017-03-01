MDHHS Director pushing McLaren Flint on Legionnaire's issue
Nick Lyon, head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has written a letter to McLaren Hospital in Flint, demanding it provide more information on efforts to respond to hospital-acquired Legionnaire's disease, a severe form of pneumonia. A major outbreak of Legionnaire's was linked to McLaren Hospital in 2014 and 2015, and two more hospital-acquired cases occurred at the hospital in late 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Confused
|295
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Lilith
|20,862
|Michael Moore
|8 hr
|patriot
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 27
|Abria Taylor
|98
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC