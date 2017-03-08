Mateen Cleaves' attorney argues sex assault accuser 'inherently incredible'

Attorneys for Mateen Cleaves have filed a brief stating that a district court judge was justified in dismissing the sex assault case against the former Detroit Piston and Michigan State basketball star. The 25-page brief -- filed Wednesday, March 8 after a two-week extension granted by Genesee Circuit Judge Archie Hayman -- argues that Genesee District Judge M. Cathy Dowd had the authority to dismiss the case at the preliminary exam level as there was "insufficient evidence on the elements of the charged crimes."

