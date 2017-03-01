Man wanted in Flint on robbery, weapons, drug charges found, arrested in Arkansas

A man wanted by U.S. marshals on robbery, weapons and drug charges in Flint, Mich., was arrested Tuesday in Nashville, Ark., according to a U.S. Marshals Service press release. Marshals in Detroit requested that the U.S. Marshals-led Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force find and arrest James Jackson based upon information developed in Flint about where he was, a press release states.

