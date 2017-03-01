Man wanted in Flint on robbery, weapons, drug charges found, arrested in Arkansas
A man wanted by U.S. marshals on robbery, weapons and drug charges in Flint, Mich., was arrested Tuesday in Nashville, Ark., according to a U.S. Marshals Service press release. Marshals in Detroit requested that the U.S. Marshals-led Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force find and arrest James Jackson based upon information developed in Flint about where he was, a press release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Feb 27
|Abria Taylor
|98
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
|Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis...
|Feb 18
|Faith
|1
|Country Club Estates and/or ALCOA "Care-free" H... (Aug '11)
|Feb 14
|N R Tate
|4
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC