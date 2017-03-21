Man Pleads Guilty in Illegal Pop Can Operation: $10,000 in Non-Returnables Wednesday, March 22
A man from Flint, Michigan pleaded guilty to returning 10,000 or more out of state non-returnable beverage containers. An informant alerted the Michigan State Police to 70-year-old John Woodfill's operation.
