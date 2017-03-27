Man pleads guilty after Tommy gun, drugs allegedly found in home

A Flint man found with a cache of weapons that included a Tommy gun has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge. Danny Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 28, in Flint U.S. District Court to possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute after the Flint Area Narcotics Group executed a search warrant on Nov. 16 at 1101 N. Meade St. in Flint.

