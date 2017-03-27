Man pleads guilty after Tommy gun, drugs allegedly found in home
A Flint man found with a cache of weapons that included a Tommy gun has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge. Danny Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 28, in Flint U.S. District Court to possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute after the Flint Area Narcotics Group executed a search warrant on Nov. 16 at 1101 N. Meade St. in Flint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC