Man faces prison after killing neighbor with baseball bat

A Flint man is expected to be sentenced next week after pleading to manslaughter charges in a deadly baseball bat beating. Kenneth Michael Brett, 46, pleaded no contest before Genesee Circuit Judge Judith Fullerton on March 6 to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in a 2016 baseball bat assault that killed 22-year-old Joseph Booker.

