Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in produce truck
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a produce truck driver, causing the victim to crash his delivery truck into the front gate of a south side Flint neighborhood home. Quantrell Tyree Thompson, 23, of Flint was arraigned in late February in relation to the case that Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is calling an "armed robbery gone wrong."
