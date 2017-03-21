Longtime Atlas Coney Island owners retire after 64 years working together
The co-owners of Atlas Coney Island are retiring after 64 years of working side-by-side at two restaurants in the Flint area. Known for both their famous coney sauce and warm welcomes, the brothers have become the 'uncles' of the Flint community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC