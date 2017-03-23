Letter: More views needed on EPA cuts
Dr. Hershey was quoted "If you care about the water you drink and the air you breathe, you should care about the Trump administration's proposal to cut the EPA budget and reduce its staffing."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC