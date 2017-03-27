Leonardo's "Adoration of the Magi" now cleaner, brighter
Pai... . A visitor takes pictures of Leonardo da Vinci's "Adoration of the Three Wise Men", returned to the public of the Uffizi museum after 6 years of study and restoration, in Florence, Italy, Monday, March 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|48 min
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC