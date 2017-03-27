Lead exposure in childhood linked to lower IQ, lower status

A long-term study of more than 500 children who grew up in the era of leaded gasoline has shown that their exposure to the powerful neurotoxin may have led to a loss of intelligence and occupational standing by the time they reached age 38. The effects are slight, but significant, showing that the higher the blood lead level in childhood, the greater the loss of IQ points and occupational status in adulthood. The study appears in the Journal of the American Medical Association .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.