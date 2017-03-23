Kickstarting a Trumpy the Rat inflatable for the sidewalk outside of Trump Tower
Scabby the Rat is a giant, inflatable rat that joins New York union workers on the picket line, an enduring symbol of the power of workers against rapacious capital. Now, New York's Bravinlee Programs gallery is hoping to raise $10,000 for a 15' tall, suit-clad Trumpy the Rat inflatable to live outside of Trump Tower, designed by Jeffrey Beebe; Trumpy will also be available as a loan-out to protests and rallies.
