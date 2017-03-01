Judge orders Flint councilman to jail...

Judge orders Flint councilman to jail for impaired driving

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis glances behind after Flushing District Court Judge David J. Goggins sentenced him to spend 30 days in Genesee County Jail following a guilty plea in his drunken driving case on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the 67th District Court in Flushing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr democrat 20,867
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Thu Confused 295
Michael Moore Thu patriot 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 27 Abria Taylor 98
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC