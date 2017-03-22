Judge denies Flint mayor's protection...

Judge denies Flint mayor's protection order against recall leader

4 hrs ago

A judge has denied a request for a personal protection order from Flint Mayor Karen Weaver against the resident leading recall efforts against her. Saying she 'is fearful for [her] life," Weaver filed the petition for protection against Flint resident Arthur Woodson on Tuesday, March 21, in Genesee Circuit Court.

