Judge denies Flint mayor's protection order against recall leader
A judge has denied a request for a personal protection order from Flint Mayor Karen Weaver against the resident leading recall efforts against her. Saying she 'is fearful for [her] life," Weaver filed the petition for protection against Flint resident Arthur Woodson on Tuesday, March 21, in Genesee Circuit Court.
