Judge approves plan on fix for 18,000 Flint water lines

Flint residents could still be a few years away from drinking unfiltered tap water as the city makes incremental progress on an ambi... A federal judge has approved a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where the water system has been contaminated with lead. A federal judge has approved a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where the water system has been contaminated with lead.

