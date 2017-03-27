Judge approves plan on fix for 18,000 Flint water lines
Flint residents could still be a few years away from drinking unfiltered tap water as the city makes incremental progress on an ambi... A federal judge has approved a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where the water system has been contaminated with lead. A federal judge has approved a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where the water system has been contaminated with lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC