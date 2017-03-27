Judge approves plan on fix for 18,000 Flint water lines

Flint residents could still be a few years away from drinking unfiltered tap water as the city makes incremental progress on an ambi... A federal judge has approved a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where the water system has been contaminated with lead. A federal judge has approved a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where the water system has been contaminated with lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.