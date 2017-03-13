Jackson Police: shot fired reported near Waterloo Street, nothing found
The Jackson Police Department reports the following activities for the weekend of March 10 to March 12 with officers responding to 161 calls for service, made 64 traffic stops and 11 arrests. Officer Klimmer responded to the 800 block of North Waterloo Street for a shot fired; nothing was located in the area.
