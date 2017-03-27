'I love my son,' father accused of zip-tying boy to pole tells judge
A man who previously pleaded guilty to zip-tying a malnourished 11-year-old to a pole as punishment may spend the next decade behind bars. On Monday, March 27, in Genesee County Circuit Court, Judge Geoffrey L. Neithercut sentenced Daniel Perryman, 40, to spend 5-10 years -- with nearly seven months' jail credit -- in state prison.
