Huntington Bank to invest $5.4M in downtown Flint, bring in 60 jobs
Huntington National Bank plans to expand its call center in downtown Flint, investing nearly $5.4 million in renovating its Saginaw Street complex and creating 60 new jobs. A $450,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund brought the overall cost to relocate the bank's call center to Flint lower than a competitive site in Ohio, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation news release.
