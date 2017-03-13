Huntington Bank to invest $5.4M in downtown Flint, bring in 60 jobs

Huntington National Bank plans to expand its call center in downtown Flint, investing nearly $5.4 million in renovating its Saginaw Street complex and creating 60 new jobs. A $450,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund brought the overall cost to relocate the bank's call center to Flint lower than a competitive site in Ohio, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.