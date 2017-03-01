Hundreds gather in Flint to honor Sel...

Hundreds gather in Flint to honor Selma marchers, push for clean water

Read more: MLive.com

Around 200 people marched Sunday, March 5 in downtown Flint Sunday afternoon while chanting for clean water and carrying signs through a stiff headwind. The Selma Solidarity March, hosted by the national Women's March organization, Women's March Michigan and Sisters in Synergy, started on the north side before moving to Flint City Hall where speakers addressed the crowd.

