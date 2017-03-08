Howell & Flint Choir Students Come To...

Howell & Flint Choir Students Come Together For Performance

A joint choir performance with Flint students was said to have been an experience that left a lasting impact on the lives of Howell middle school students. Members of the Parker Middle School choirs recently traveled to Flint for a joint concert with students from Flint's Southwestern Academy High School.

