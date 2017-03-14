How Trump Capitalism Will Transform the US Into Another Nigeria
What kind of capitalism is Trump's? In a sense, it's a variation of the kind of capitalism that made Mitt Romney rich; Romney's capitalism exploited private enterprises by buying them and stripping them of the value they accumulated during the period of large-scale material capital investments and strong unionized labor . Corporate raiders like Romney attacked companies for their assets, which took the form of constant capital and value retained by labor rights that were instituted in the 1930s to save capitalism and avoid universal democratic socialism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Tue
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC