How Trump Capitalism Will Transform the US Into Another Nigeria

What kind of capitalism is Trump's? In a sense, it's a variation of the kind of capitalism that made Mitt Romney rich; Romney's capitalism exploited private enterprises by buying them and stripping them of the value they accumulated during the period of large-scale material capital investments and strong unionized labor . Corporate raiders like Romney attacked companies for their assets, which took the form of constant capital and value retained by labor rights that were instituted in the 1930s to save capitalism and avoid universal democratic socialism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.