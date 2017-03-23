House adopts money for Flint water in...

House adopts money for Flint water infrastructure

17 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Federal money to upgrade water systems is on a fast track toward Flint. The state House has agreed to spend $100 million dollars from the EPA and kick in another $20 million from the state.

