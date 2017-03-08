Grand Blanc High closed Friday after high winds cause power outage
The effects of Wednesday's wind storm that whipped through Genesee County are still being felt by thousands of residents and Grand Blanc High School. Students at the school have a second straight day off Friday, March 10 "due to the ongoing power outage," according to a statement Thursday night from the school district.
