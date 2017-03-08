Grand Blanc High closed Friday after ...

Grand Blanc High closed Friday after high winds cause power outage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The effects of Wednesday's wind storm that whipped through Genesee County are still being felt by thousands of residents and Grand Blanc High School. Students at the school have a second straight day off Friday, March 10 "due to the ongoing power outage," according to a statement Thursday night from the school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr jersey city 20,887
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC