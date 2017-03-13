GOP Senator Defends EPA Cuts: They Ar...

GOP Senator Defends EPA Cuts: They Are 'Brainwashing Our Kids'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mediaite.com

James Inhofe went to bat for his fellow Sooner State colleague Scott Pruitt. The newly installed EPA chief has taken criticism for being a climate skeptic and the multiple lawsuits against the organization he is now leading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr gotcha 20,900
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar 6 Alex Vandenberg 107
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Mar 2 Confused 295
Michael Moore Mar 2 patriot 1
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,609,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC