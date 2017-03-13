GOP Senator Defends EPA Cuts: They Are 'Brainwashing Our Kids'
James Inhofe went to bat for his fellow Sooner State colleague Scott Pruitt. The newly installed EPA chief has taken criticism for being a climate skeptic and the multiple lawsuits against the organization he is now leading.
