Former emergency managers due back in court for water crisis charges

Darnell Earley - who served as Flint emergency manager at the time the city changed its water source to the Flint River in April 2014 - and former emergency manager Jerry Ambrose are scheduled to appear before Genesee District Judge Nathaniel Perry III for a probable cause hearing on Tuesday, March 7 at 8:30 a.m.

