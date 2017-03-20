Flint water probe still ongoing when Trump told U.S. attorney to resign

Federal prosecutors who have been investigating wrongdoing in the Flint water crisis for more than a year were still pursuing the case when former U.S. Attorney Barbara L. McQuade resigned her position earlier this month. McQuade said in a March 17 email to MLive-The Flint Journal that the water investigation is ongoing, declining to comment further, and a professor said such turnover typically don't affect probes that are already underway.

