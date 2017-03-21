Flint stayed connected to 'Gong Show' creator after it led him to success
Chuck Barris, whose game show empire included "The Dating Game" and "The Gong Show," has died at 87, and a book on the history of Flint details his multiple -- sometimes unexplained -- connections to the city. The Associated Press reports Barris died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York, according to publicist Paul Shefrin, who announced the death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC