Flint stayed connected to 'Gong Show' creator after it led him to success

Chuck Barris, whose game show empire included "The Dating Game" and "The Gong Show," has died at 87, and a book on the history of Flint details his multiple -- sometimes unexplained -- connections to the city. The Associated Press reports Barris died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York, according to publicist Paul Shefrin, who announced the death.

