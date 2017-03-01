Flint schools to pay GISD $2.25 milli...

Flint schools to pay GISD $2.25 million to settle lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Flint Community Schools has agreed to pay the Genesee Intermediate School District $2.25 million for operation of the Genesee Career Institute to settle a lawsuit dating back to July 2014. A joint statement from the parties was issued Thursday, March 2, after Flint schools voted to approve the settlement at a special meeting Wednesday night after the GISD previously alleged the district spent $8.6 million intended for GCI -- formerly known as the Genesee Area Skills Center -- on general operating costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Lilith 20,862
Michael Moore 6 hr patriot 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 27 Abria Taylor 98
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Feb 18 Faith 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC