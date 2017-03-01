Flint schools to pay GISD $2.25 million to settle lawsuit

Flint Community Schools has agreed to pay the Genesee Intermediate School District $2.25 million for operation of the Genesee Career Institute to settle a lawsuit dating back to July 2014. A joint statement from the parties was issued Thursday, March 2, after Flint schools voted to approve the settlement at a special meeting Wednesday night after the GISD previously alleged the district spent $8.6 million intended for GCI -- formerly known as the Genesee Area Skills Center -- on general operating costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.