Flint residents pay $1,000 each in fines, costs in illegal gambling case at Ben Agree Hall

A Flint resident was sentenced Feb. 27 to $1,000 in fines and court costs in 7th Circuit Court following his conviction on felony gambling charges. David M. Slaughter, 61, was convicted of conducting an illegal gambling operation in 2015 at an internet caf adjacent to the bingo hall at Ben Agree Hall, 3549 S. Dort Highway, Flint.

