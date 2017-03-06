Flint residents pay $1,000 each in fines, costs in illegal gambling case at Ben Agree Hall
A Flint resident was sentenced Feb. 27 to $1,000 in fines and court costs in 7th Circuit Court following his conviction on felony gambling charges. David M. Slaughter, 61, was convicted of conducting an illegal gambling operation in 2015 at an internet caf adjacent to the bingo hall at Ben Agree Hall, 3549 S. Dort Highway, Flint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
|This is want my Daddy said ......
|Feb 19
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC