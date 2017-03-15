Flint official punished for water cri...

Flint official punished for water crisis: she must write an apology letter, will not serve time

Corrine Miller was Michigan's director of epidemiology at the state Department of Health and Human Services and oversaw the mass-poisoning of the largely black population of Flint, Michigan; as punishment for her admitted role in the deaths and lifelong suffering caused by her negligence, she will have to write and publish an apology to the victims of her malfeasance. The apology is part of a plea-bargain through which Miller has agreed to participate in the prosecution of higher-ranking officials.

