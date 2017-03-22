Flint music director chosen as a leader of premier Latin American theater
A Flint music director is the first North American chosen to lead the artistic programming for a premier theater in Latin America in its 100-year history. Enrique Aturo Diemecke, music director of the Flint Symphony Orchestra, was chosen as the new artistic general director of the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
