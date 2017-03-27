Flint Mom Charged With Child Neglect ...

Flint Mom Charged With Child Neglect After Baby Dies

14 hrs ago

An unidentified Flint mother has been charged with child neglect after her baby died at Hurley Medical Center last week. Reports indicate the woman arrived at the hospital with the infant and two other children.

