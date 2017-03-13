Flint man convicted of killing another man over dice game
A Flint man has been found guilty of killing a man when no one would play a dice game with him. On Tuesday, March 14, in Genesee County Circuit Court, a 12-person jury convicted Shautez James Lawson, 29, of five felony charges in relation the August 2015 fatal shooting of 28-year-old Edward Johnson Jr., including: According to testimony at trial, Lawson and a group of others were gambling with dice at a home on East Baltimore Boulevard in Flint when Lawson left to get more money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|18 hr
|o see the light
|1
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar 6
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Mar 2
|Confused
|295
|Michael Moore
|Mar 2
|patriot
|1
|Protesters march statewide for and against fede...
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!!
|Feb 19
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC