Flint leaders upset after state asks city official to leave water meeting

City officials sound off after Flint's chief public health advisor was told she could not attend a meeting about Legionnaires' disease and the city's water system. Mayor Karen Weaver said she was "shocked and disappointed" when Flint's Chief Public Health Advisor, Dr. Pamela Pugh, was asked to leave a meeting with state, public health representatives and researchers from Wayne State University.

