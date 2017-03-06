Flint Business Busy Building Homes Out of Shipping Containers
C3 Ventures is bringing a great idea to Flint, by transforming old shipping containers into homes, businesses and much more. C3 took over the industrial space at the old DuPont factory on James P. Cole Blvd in Flint, and have been very ambitious since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.
