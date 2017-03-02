Flint Begins Paying Full Price for Ta...

Flint Begins Paying Full Price for Tainted Water Utility Bills

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Starting today, the people of Flint, Mich., will have to bear the full cost of the water flowing through their pipes. Flint's plan also calls for extensive work at the city's water treatment plant, including upgrading ozone facilities, chemical mixing and filtration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 40 min Lilith 20,862
Michael Moore 5 hr patriot 1
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Feb 27 Abria Taylor 98
News Protesters march statewide for and against fede... Feb 23 Faith 9
Wish all N(EYE)GGERS DRANK FLIT MI Water!!! Feb 19 Jeremy 2
This is want my Daddy said ...... Feb 19 Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Michigan civil rights panel: Flint water crisis... Feb 18 Faith 1
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC