Ferris building renovation in downtown Flint to get $2.5 million grant

The state awarded a $2.5 million Michigan Strategic Fund grant to support the Flint Ferris Wheel Innovation Center and 100K Ideas in downtown Flint. With the renovation of the seven-story building comes 100K ideas, an innovation platform that is expected to "put a new spin on the way innovators approach the startup process by offering a 'one-stop-shop' to support them from concept to commercialization," according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

